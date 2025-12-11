1,919,000 Shares in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW Purchased by Slate Path Capital LP

Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,919,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,855,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 32,992.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,405,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,246,000 after buying an additional 6,385,932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 1,136.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,495,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,171,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,648 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,366,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,576,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Sibanye Gold Stock Performance

NYSE SBSW opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. Sibanye Gold Limited has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

