Harraden Circle Investments LLC Takes $19.09 Million Position in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman $CCCXU

Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCCXU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,852,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,086,000. Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman comprises 5.3% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman in the second quarter worth about $1,030,000.

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman Stock Down 8.9%

Shares of CCCXU opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $31.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.36.

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

