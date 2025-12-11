Investment House LLC Sells 20,533 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,533 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 15.7% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.3% in the second quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.64 and a 200 day moving average of $149.47. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

