Investment House LLC Purchases Shares of 14,231 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $237.57 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $238.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $151.03 billion, a PE ratio of 100.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.39.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $713,132.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,238,868.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,218 shares of company stock worth $62,395,804. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.70.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

