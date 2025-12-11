Investment House LLC Buys 30,863 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Investment House LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,057 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 30,863 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 1.0% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 567,625 shares of company stock worth $55,385,660 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.