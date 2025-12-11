Investment House LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average is $88.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $94.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.3206 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.