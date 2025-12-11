Maplebear Inc. $CART Stake Boosted by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,745 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Maplebear by 123.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Maplebear by 2,288.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of CART opened at $43.49 on Thursday. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 14.09%.The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fidji Simo sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 569,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,680. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $392,303.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,715.60. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,179,482 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CART shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Maplebear from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Articles

