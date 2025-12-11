iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s Largest Position

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,987 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 29.4% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,175,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $690.92 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $677.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $648.00. The stock has a market cap of $725.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.