Investment House LLC Purchases 6,392 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SHY stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

