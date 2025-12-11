Investment House LLC Purchases 123,938 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,938 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 251.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,021,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,906,000 after acquiring an additional 730,504 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 750,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 367,402 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 94,884 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,800. This represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Fastenal Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FAST opened at $40.93 on Thursday. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.