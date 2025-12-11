Sei Investments Co. Has $452.65 Million Holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF $SEIM

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,736,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,597 shares during the quarter. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.69% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF worth $452,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 197.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SEIM opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.01 million, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0592 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd.

(Free Report)

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.