Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Stock Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 272.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165,515 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $356,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Snowflake by 76.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $122,373.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 510,435 shares in the company, valued at $113,985,239.85. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.65, for a total value of $92,951.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,460.60. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 221,360 shares of company stock valued at $53,391,315 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.78.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.8%

SNOW opened at $216.26 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.10 and a 12 month high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

