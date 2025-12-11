Oakcliff Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Oakcliff Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,030,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,055 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 28.5% of Oakcliff Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $57,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,886,000 after buying an additional 199,467 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 243.8% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 158.0% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 311,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 288,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,602,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Bright purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,548.80. The trade was a 4.04% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 701,738 shares of company stock worth $44,912,560. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

