Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,062,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420,337 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,191,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,439,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after buying an additional 131,048 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,766 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,911,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,559,000 after acquiring an additional 45,858 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,286,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,269,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $29.78.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

