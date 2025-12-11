3,000 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Purchased by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 153.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 17th. Redburn Partners set a $1,200.00 price objective on ASML in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,171.83.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,119.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,037.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $871.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,141.72.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.ASML’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.80%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

