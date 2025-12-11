OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Truist Financial

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

OneMain stock opened at $67.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.38. OneMain has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 22.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 652 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $40,424.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $941,098. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $2,083,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,464. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 40,652 shares of company stock worth $2,420,324 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in OneMain by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 335,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in OneMain by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 889,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 98,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

