OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys Shares of 299,870 Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 299,870 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cemex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cemex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cemex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Cemex by 6.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 36,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cemex by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cemex Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CX stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cemex Dividend Announcement

Cemex ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Cemex had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.10 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cemex from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cemex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cemex from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cemex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Cemex Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

