Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SONVY. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sonova to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Sonova in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sonova Price Performance

About Sonova

SONVY opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. Sonova has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

