Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,204,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $647,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Longview Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

