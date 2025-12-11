DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $81.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. DLH had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

DLH Price Performance

Shares of DLHC opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.56. DLH has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, DLH presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 16,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $92,037.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,856,430 shares in the company, valued at $10,210,365. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,619 shares of company stock worth $256,405. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

