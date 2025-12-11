???? (????) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. One ???? token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ???? has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ???? has a market cap of $119.91 million and $12.86 million worth of ???? was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ????

????’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. ????’s official Twitter account is @1974489756164575458.

???? Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “???? (????) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ???? has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of ???? is 0.11498177 USD and is down -6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $13,557,440.45 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ???? directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ???? should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ???? using one of the exchanges listed above.

