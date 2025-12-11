USDS Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

USDS (USDS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, USDS has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USDS has a total market capitalization of $5.11 billion and $2.54 million worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDS token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDS Profile

USDS’s total supply is 9,694,668,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. USDS’s official website is sky.money. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem.

Buying and Selling USDS

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 9,702,254,449.92270366. The last known price of USDS is 0.99951745 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $2,048,894.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

