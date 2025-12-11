Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 2,700 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,401 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Boeing by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 218,049 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 43.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8,287.4% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 246,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 243,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. New Street Research set a $257.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.17.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $198.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.39 and its 200 day moving average is $214.11. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The company has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy acquired 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

