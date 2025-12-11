Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Has $11.61 Million Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up 1.3% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,099,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,455.84. This represents a 31.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,093 shares of company stock worth $11,933,256. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average is $128.95. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $143.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

