Crh Plc $CRH Stock Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,335,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.97% of CRH worth $1,224,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of CRH by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,143,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,572,000 after acquiring an additional 364,319 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 226,602 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,154,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after acquiring an additional 170,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $125.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.09. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.10.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.25%. CRH’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

