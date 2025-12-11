Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,470 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 1.9% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $813.74 on Thursday. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $558.13 and a 1 year high of $895.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $817.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $746.96. The company has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 248.14% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $892.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

