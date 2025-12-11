State Street Corp Sells 67,442 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

State Street Corp cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,978,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.90% of GoDaddy worth $1,256,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 170.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $128.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.94 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 231.34% and a net margin of 17.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $123,973.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,688.88. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $424,376.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,439.04. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GDDY. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price target on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.14.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

