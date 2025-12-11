Rep. Cleo Fields Purchases Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on December 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Netflix stock on November 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE – FIELDS LAW FIRM 2, LLC” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 11/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/29/2025.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $5.18. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Netflix by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 133,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $160,368,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Steadtrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 375,470 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $40,712,212.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,214.20. The trade was a 98.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,213,646.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,564,669.44. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,619,840 shares of company stock valued at $181,648,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.50 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

