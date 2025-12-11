CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $23,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in CrowdStrike by 13.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.5% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $621.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Argus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.74.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 118,672 shares of company stock valued at $60,280,613 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $519.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.38 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

