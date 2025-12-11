State Street Corp Has $1.65 Billion Position in Equity Residential $EQR

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,234,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,119 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.35% of Equity Residential worth $1,651,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.4% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. BNP Paribas cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.02.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $75.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.The firm had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 91.42%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

