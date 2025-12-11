Rep. Richard McCormick Acquires Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Representative Richard McCormick (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). In a filing disclosed on December 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cisco Systems stock on November 5th.

Representative Richard McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 11/5/2025.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $317.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. CICC Research boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 105,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. The trade was a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,431,026.90. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021,481 shares of company stock valued at $79,407,230 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative McCormick

Rich McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McCormick (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rich McCormick lives in Suwanee, Georgia. McCormick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He earned an M.B.A. from National University and an M.D. from Morehouse School of Medicine. McCormick’s career experience includes working as an emergency medicine physician with Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital, a Marine officer instructor with Georgia Tech and Morehouse College, and a pilot.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

