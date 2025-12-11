NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $22.38 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albar Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Albar Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after acquiring an additional 100,018 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 189,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,081,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 17,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,317,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,549,973,000 after purchasing an additional 506,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $719,406.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at $32,821,269.91. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,371. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $281.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day moving average is $239.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $283.23. The stock has a market cap of $137.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler set a $290.00 target price on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.61.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

