Kopernik Global Investors LLC Buys New Shares in NexGen Energy $NXE

Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,760,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,218,000. NexGen Energy comprises 1.3% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 0.31% of NexGen Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 45.0% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE opened at $9.34 on Thursday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.54.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.