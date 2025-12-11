Ivanhoe Electric Inc. $IE Shares Bought by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,412,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,376 shares during the period. Ivanhoe Electric makes up approximately 3.4% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 2.57% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $30,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 881.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 944.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 36.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of IE opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $17.90.
About Ivanhoe Electric
Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
