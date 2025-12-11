Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Shares Bought by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2,833.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,684 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.1% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $89.12 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.7001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

