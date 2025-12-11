OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fortune Brands Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 4.9%

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $78.68.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.