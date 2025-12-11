45,000 Shares in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Purchased by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.08% of Five Below as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,430,000 after purchasing an additional 376,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,540,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,083,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 3.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,109,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,147,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $110,834,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In related news, insider Maureen Marie Gellerman sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $94,862.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,983.94. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $4,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,547,965. This represents a 19.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $177.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $180.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.