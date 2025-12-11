OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys Shares of 23,320 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 72,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 474.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 31,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $157.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.64. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $209.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

