OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys Shares of 23,320 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2025

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFLFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 72,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 474.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 31,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $157.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.64. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $209.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.