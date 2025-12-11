OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. $CYH

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 1.07% of Community Health Systems worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14,684.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after buying an additional 5,737,629 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 7,628,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 938,835 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 571.0% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 592,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 504,377 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Stock Down 1.3%

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.20 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.73.

Get Our Latest Report on CYH

Community Health Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.