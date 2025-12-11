Marathon Capital Management Buys 5,524 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.2% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $1,979,503,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,522 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Danaher by 924.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,239,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,004,424,000 after buying an additional 788,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $230.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.84 and its 200 day moving average is $205.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

