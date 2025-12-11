Marathon Capital Management Takes $3.37 Million Position in NPK International Inc. $NPKI

Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 395,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.47% of NPK International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPKI. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NPK International in the second quarter valued at $19,874,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in NPK International during the second quarter worth $13,067,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NPK International during the second quarter worth $11,179,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NPK International during the second quarter worth $8,331,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NPKI shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE NPKI opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NPK International Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. NPK International had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.74%.The firm had revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

