524,615 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Bought by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 524,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,274,000. CenterPoint Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CenterPoint Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,456,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $42.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip R. Smith sold 6,200 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $240,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,354.91. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.70%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.