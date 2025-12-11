Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS Shares Sold by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.05% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IONS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,233,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 26.45%.The firm had revenue of $156.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 89,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $6,703,492.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,837.27. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 49,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,249,948.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,230. This trade represents a 31.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,566 shares of company stock valued at $35,854,552. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

