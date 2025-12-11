OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Makes New Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,000. Clean Harbors accounts for 0.5% of OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.08% of Clean Harbors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 69,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,995,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $983,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,082,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 190,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $239.04 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $253.15. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.02.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.08.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

