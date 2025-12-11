United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 95.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 332,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,130,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,118,000 after purchasing an additional 162,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 182,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $136.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.39%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

