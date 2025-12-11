Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $960.00 to $1,006.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $906.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $883.41.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $889.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $802.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $893.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,014.86. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

