OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Invests $3.69 Million in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR $PONY

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 279,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.08% of Pony AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pony AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pony AI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Pony AI by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,379,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Pony AI by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 265,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Get Pony AI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PONY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pony AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pony AI from $29.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Pony AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PONY opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -10.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

Pony AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.