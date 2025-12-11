OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Makes New $5.47 Million Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 244,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Intel by 55.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $194.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,082.08 and a beta of 1.34. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

