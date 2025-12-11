OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. $VCIC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.85% of Vine Hill Capital Investment worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 362,075 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,202,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Vine Hill Capital Investment has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIC opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $313.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 0.08.

Vine Hill Capital Investment (NASDAQ:VCIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

