OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 24,034 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 19.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 251,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

